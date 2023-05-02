US tracking balloon over Pacific; not China’s, not a threat

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Defense Department and the Federal Aviation Administration have been tracking a balloon that was flying off the coast of Hawaii last week. A defense official says there’s no indication it is connected to China or any other adversary, and it presents no threats to aviation or national security. The military says the balloon was first detected on Friday and three F-22s were sent up to assess the situation. After determining that the balloon posed no threat, the military took no action to bring it down. The official says it’s not clear who owns the balloon, which has now passed out of Hawaii’s airspace. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss military operations.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press

