Guatemala seeks arrest of ex-guerrilla leader in 1980 blast

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — A judge in Guatemala has issued an arrest warrant for Gustavo Meoño, a former leftist guerrilla leader and transparency activist, in connection with a 1980 bomb attack. The bombing in Guatemala City’s main plaza killed several people, and was blamed on the rebels of the Guerrilla Army of the Poor. The attack occurred during the country’s 1960-1996 civil war between the army and leftist rebels. Meoño was the leader of the Army of the Poor at the time of the attack. He later went on to head the National Police Historic Archive, a collection of millions of documents documenting rights abuses during the conflict.

