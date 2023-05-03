Suit targets Kentucky ban on gender-affirming care for youth

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Several families have challenged Kentucky’s ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youth. They say in a new lawsuit that the ban interferes with parental rights to seek medical treatment for their children. They are asking that a judge block a portion of a sweeping measure passed by the state’s GOP-dominated legislature. The federal lawsuit was filed Wednesday by the American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky and the National Center for Lesbian Rights. Seven Kentucky families with transgender children are listed as plaintiffs. The lawsuit challenges sections of the Kentucky law that would ban puberty blockers and hormone therapy for trans youths.

