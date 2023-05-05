15 killed in Congo flooding, with toll expected to rise

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — A local official in Congo says rescue efforts are underway after flooding and landslides brought on by torrential overnight rains in the eastern province South Kivu province killed more than a dozen people. Community leader Delphin Birimbi said Friday that there were 15 dead in his village which is called Kalehe. More than 30 people are missing in the nearby localities of Bushushu and Nyamukubi. Birimbi fears that the death toll will rise significantly as more bodies are recovered. The heavy rains began on Thursday evening.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.