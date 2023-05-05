Cambodia’s brand-new stadium hosts opening of SEA Games

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Tens of thousands of spectators have turned out to watch the opening ceremony for the 2023 Southeast Asian Games, which marks the first time Cambodia has been able to host the regional competition. The 32nd SEA Games brings together more than 12,000 participants from 11 countries, with athletes competing in more than three dozen sports, including soccer, gymnastics, golf, martial arts, esports, and aquatics. The elaborate opening ceremony included music and dance and fireworks. The games are being held from Friday through May 17 at a newly developed sport complex on the outskirts of the capital, Phnom Penh.

