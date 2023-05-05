Pope seeks to encourage abuse prevention board amid turmoil

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis is seeking to encourage his embattled child protection advisory board following weeks of turmoil and a shock resignation. Francis met with his Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors on Friday. He urged its members to pursue a “spirituality of reparation” with abuse survivors and build a culture of safeguarding to prevent priests from raping and molesting children. The commission has been jolted by the recent resignation of a founding member and questions about its direction after nearly a decade of existence.

