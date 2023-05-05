Ukraine delegate hits Russian at Black Sea summit in Turkey

ISTANBUL (AP) — Ukrainian and Russian delegates have had to be separated after a scuffle during a meeting of Black Sea countries in the Turkish capital Ankara. Oleksandr Marikovski, a Ukrainian member of parliament, landed several blows to the head of a Russian official after his Ukrainian flag was ripped from his hands during a summit at the Turkish parliament on Thursday. The outburst came a day before officials from Russia, Ukraine and Turkey were due to meet to discuss extending the deal for exporting Ukrainian grain from Black Sea ports. Mustafa Sentop, the Turkish parliamentary speaker, condemned the “provocative and physically offensive actions of some members of the Ukrainian parliamentary delegation.”

