Chris Strachwitz, founded Arhoolie label, dies age 91

NEW YORK (AP) — Producer and musicologist Chris Strachwitz has died. He was 91 years old. Strachwitz was a one-man preservation society whose Arhoolie Records released thousands of songs by regional performers and comprised an extraordinary archive. The German-born Strachwitz founded Arhoolie in 1960 and traveled the country over the following decades on a mission that rarely relented. He would record little-known artists in their home environments, be it a dance hall, a front porch, a beer joint, or a backyard. Arhoolie’s vast catalog includes blues, Tejano, folk, jazz, gospel, and Zydeco. Grammy winners Flaco Jimenez and Clifton Chenier are among those who later attracted wider followings.

