12 killed in multi-vehicle crash in Turkey’s Hatay province

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish officials say that 12 people have been killed and 31 others injured in a multi-vehicle crash in southern Turkey’s Hatay province. The state-run Anadolu news agency reported late Saturday that a truck crossed into opposite lanes after the driver lost control. The truck collided with nine cars and two minibuses. Many of the vehicles were parked by the roadside near a gas station as friends and relatives said goodbye to men leaving to carry out mandatory military service. Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said that fires broke out on the Iskenderun-Antakya highway. The minister tweeted that 22 ambulances and three medical rescue teams were sent to the scene in Topbogazli.

