76ers’ Harden visits with Michigan State shooting victim

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — James Harden met with Michigan State shooting victim John Hao before a playoff game. The 20-year-old Hao was paralyzed from the chest down in a February shooting on the East Lansing campus that killed three students and injured five others. Harden learned Hao was a fan of his and the two struck up a friendship over FaceTime. Harden also donated sneakers and money toward Hao’s recovery. Hao recently left a Chicago rehabilitation facility and said he may move with his family back to China.

