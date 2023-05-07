Arrest made in Mississippi shooting that killed 1, injured 6

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (AP) — Police in Mississippi say a suspect has been arrested in a shooting that left one person dead and six others injured at a restaurant during a Cinco de Mayo party. Ocean Springs Police Chief Mark Dunston said in a statement the suspect’s name was being withheld to avoid releasing details of the case that could “taint any forthcoming information.” The arrest was announced Saturday evening, a day after a celebration erupted in gunfire at The Scratch Kitchen in downtown Ocean Springs. Police said that 19-year-old Chase Harmon of Pascagoula was fatally shot. Six others were wounded. Ocean Springs Police Capt. Ryan LeMaire said two of them remained hospitalized Saturday afternoon.

