Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 11:46 AM

Man killed, 2 women hurt in Miami Beach nightclub shooting

KTVZ

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Police say a man was killed and two women were wounded in a shooting at a Miami Beach nightclub. Miami Beach police said in a statement that they began receiving reports of shots being fired just before 4 a.m. at the address for the Gala nightclub in the city’s South Beach area. Responding officers said they found three people with apparent gunshot wounds. A man and two women were transported to a Miami trauma center, where the man died. The women are expected to recover. Police haven’t reported making any arrests or identified any suspects or a motive for the shooting. Miami Beach has dealt with a spate of weekend shootings in recent months.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content