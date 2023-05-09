4 staff leave Indianapolis-area school where kid ate vomit

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (AP) — Four staff members at a suburban Indianapolis school have been fired or have submitted their resignations after a 7-year-old special education student was told to eat his own vomit. The board of the Brownsburg Community School Corp. approved the actions Monday night for the staff at Brown Elementary School. They are among five staff members who the Hendricks County Prosecutor’s Office has charged with neglect or failure to report neglect after the February incident. The fifth, a behavioral technician, works for an outside agency and cannot be disciplined by the school district. A sixth staff member also has resigned.

