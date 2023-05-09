Florida driver in 116-mph fatal house crash gets 27 years

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man who was driving his Tesla at least 116 mph before crashing into a house and killing two people in 2021 has been sentenced to 27 years in prison. The man was sentenced Monday in Pinellas County court. He pleaded guilty in March to two counts of vehicular homicide and three counts of reckless driving with serious bodily injury. Officials say he was driving nearly four times the legal speed limit. They say he blew through a stop sign at a T intersection and crashed into the home. A passenger in the car and a woman inside the home died in the crash. Three other passengers in the car were seriously injured.

