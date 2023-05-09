Remains of Sober Grid app founder identified in California

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Human remains found last month in Southern California have been identified as those of the Sober Grid app founder who disappeared in 2021. The Santa Monica Police Department says the remains of Beau Mann were found on April 25 at an abandoned property in Santa Monica and were positively identified by the Los Angeles County coroner on May 6. The cause of death remains under investigation. Sober Grid is a social media-style app that provides support to people in recovery from addiction. Mann was 39 when he was last heard from after he got into an Uber in Los Angeles. He texted 911 from the Uber.

