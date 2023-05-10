Free speech, racial equity battles play out on Wisconsin campuses

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The debate over free speech and racial equity on Wisconsin’s college campuses is intensifying. It’s mirroring a national battle as Republicans work to close campus diversity offices and demand students and faculty treat conservative speakers with respect. In just the past two weeks in Wisconsin, a student posted racial slurs, a top Republican proposed eliminating campus diversity offices and a medical college cancelled a diversity symposium. Republicans nationwide maintain conservatives don’t get the same opportunities to speak on college campuses as liberals. The president of the National Association of Diversity Officers in Higher Education says diversity offices are trying to help everyone understand a broad range of perspectives.

