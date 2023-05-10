Hong Kong newspaper Ming Pao to stop publishing political cartoon Zunzi after government complaints

HONG KONG (AP) — A Hong Kong newspaper will stop publishing works by the city’s most prominent political cartoonist after his drawings drew government complaints. Chinese-language newspaper Ming Pao did not elaborate on why it would stop publishing Wong Kei-kwan’s works. His comic drawings under the pen name Zunzi have caricatured Hong Kong society’s frustrations since before the then-British colony was returned to Chinese rule in 1997. The newspaper’s announcement has prompted concern on social media over the territory’s shrinking freedom of expression. The newspaper, the government and the artist have not responded to requests for comment.

