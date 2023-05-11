House Republicans point to increased migration as lawmakers advance asylum restrictions, border wall

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans are seeking to pass a sweeping bill to build more U.S.-Mexico border wall and impose new restrictions on asylum seekers. The GOP proposal is a hard-line counter to President Joe Biden’s policies just as migrants are amassing along the border with the end of coronavirus pandemic restrictions. The bill has virtually no chance of becoming law. Democrats have a narrow hold on the Senate and have decried the aggressive measures in the GOP bill as “cruel” and “anti-immigrant.” Biden has indicated he’d veto it. The legislative package would return to many of the policies pursued by President Donald Trump, such as building walls along the border. The package also would restrict asylum.

