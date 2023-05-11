Judge denies bid to hold single trial for all 10 charged in psychiatric patient’s death

DINWIDDIE, Va. (AP) — A judge has ruled that seven sheriff’s deputies and three employees of a psychiatric hospital in Virginia cannot all be tried together in the death of a man who was pinned to the floor while being admitted. The judge granted requests from two hospital employees to be tried separately from the other defendants in the death of 28-year-old Irvo Otieno. He also left open the possibility of joint trials for some of the remaining defendants. All 10 are charged with second-degree murder in the March 6 death of Otieno. He was pinned to the floor for about 11 minutes.

