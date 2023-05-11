Serbians hand over thousands of weapons after mass shootings

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbian police say citizens have handed over nearly 6,000 unregistered weapons in the first three days of a month-long amnesty period that is part of an anti-gun crackdown following two mass shootings last week. The Serbian Interior Ministry on Thursday said on Instagram that police also have received nearly 300,000 rounds of ammunition and about 470 explosive devices during the same period. The effort to rid Serbia of excessive guns was launched after 17 people were killed in two mass shootings last week and 21 were wounded. One of the shootings took place in a school for the first time ever in Serbia.

