Supreme Court sides with ex-Cuomo aide, others convicted of corruption related to ‘Buffalo Billion’

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has ruled for a onetime top aide to ex-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and for others who were convicted of corruption related to an economic development project known as the “Buffalo Billion.” In two cases before the high court, both liberal and conservative justices were unanimous in saying there were problems with the convictions. The cases are the latest in a line stretching back years that criticize federal prosecutors for overreaching in public corruption cases against state and local officials, as well as people doing business with governments. The current cases before the court grew out of a development project that was intended to revitalize parts of Buffalo and other area in upstate New York.

