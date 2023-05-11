Top White House official meets key Beijing diplomat amid signs of easing US-China tensions

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan and senior Chinese foreign policy adviser Wang Yi held talks in Vienna this week. It’s the latest in a series of small signs that tensions could be easing between the world’s two biggest economies. The meeting was not publicized by Washington or Beijing ahead of the high-level talks that took place on Wednesday and Thursday. The White House described the discussions as “candid” and “constructive.” Tensions spiked last year following then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to democratically governed Taiwan. Relations became further strained earlier this year after the U.S. shot down a Chinese spy balloon that traversed the U.S.

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER and AAMER MADHANI Associated Press

