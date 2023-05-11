UN human rights body turns attention to Sudan’s conflict as warring generals fight for control

GENEVA (AP) — The United Nations top human rights body is holding a one-day urgent session on Sudan to draw attention to the killings, injuries and other abuses against civilians since the fighting between its two top generals erupted last month. The Human Rights Council is set to vote on a resolution on Thursday that would further scrutinize current human rights violations taking place in Sudan. The main co-sponsors of the draft resolution were all European, in addition to the United States. The conflict erupted in mid-April between the chief of Sudan’s military, Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, and rival Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, who commands a powerful paramilitary group called the Rapid Support Forces, or the RSF.

