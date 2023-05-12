Hezbollah leader denies reports linking the Iran-backed group to Syria’s drug dealer

BEIRUT (AP) — The leader of Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group has denied reports that linked one of Syria’s most well-known drug dealers who was killed earlier this week to the Iran-backed group. Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah called on Friday such accusations as “baseless lies.” Western governments estimate that Captagon has generated billions of dollars in revenue for Syrian President Bashar Assad, his Syrian associates and allies including Hezbollah. Damascus has denied the accusations. Nasrallah said accusations by Syrian opposition activists that Hezbollah circulates drugs are baseless adding that Captagon and other types of drugs are religiously prohibited.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.