Named after the ocean, Atlantic City casino can’t live without a beach, so it’s rebuilding one

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — What’s an ocean without a beach? One Atlantic City casino that takes its name from the sea doesn’t want to find out, and so it’s spending up to $700,000 of its own money to rebuild a badly eroded beach in front of it. The Ocean Casino Resort began the work Wednesday, and plans to have a new 110-foot-wide beach open for Memorial Day weekend. Chronic erosion near the casino has reduced the beach to just 5 to 8 feet wide in places. Bill Callahan, the casino’s general manager, says Ocean simply can’t wait for the next government-funded beach replenishment project, which could take another year or two.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.