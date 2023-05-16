Gas pipeline gets new permit to build in Appalachian national forest

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service has reissued approval to build a controversial natural gas pipeline through national forest land in Virginia and West Virginia. That’s despite past federal appeals court rulings determining developers had “inadequately considered” environmental impacts. Monday’s decision will allow for construction of the $6.6 billion Mountain Valley Pipeline across a 3.5-mile corridor of the national forest. In previous litigation, the 4th U.S. Court of Appeals twice vacated U.S. Forest Service decisions allowing for the pipeline in the Jefferson National Forest. Environmental groups say the decision means groups like hers have “no choice” but to go back to court.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.