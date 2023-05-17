Planned Parenthood asks Montana judge to block law that bans 2nd-trimester abortion method

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Planned Parenthood of Montana asked a judge to temporarily block a law that bans the abortion method most commonly used after 15 weeks of gestation. The organization filed the complaint over the law to ban dilation and evacuation abortions on Tuesday, just hours after Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte’s office announced he had signed the bill into law. The law, which took effect immediately, says anyone who performs such an abortion can be charged with a felony that can be punished with 5 to 10 years in prison and a fine up to $50,000. There are exceptions for medical emergencies.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.