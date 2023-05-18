Lesotho imposes nationwide curfew in attempt to curb violent crime

MASERU, Lesotho (AP) — Authorities in the small southern African kingdom of Lesotho have imposed an indefinite nighttime curfew nationwide in an attempt to curb violent crime. The move was prompted by the killing of a prominent journalist. The curfew, which will run from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., was imposed Tuesday, two days after radio journalist Ralikonelo Joki, a popular current affairs talk show host, was fatally shot. Police said Joki was shot seven times by unknown gunmen as he left his workplace. No arrests have been made. Police Minister Lebona Lephema said the curfew was needed following a recent spate of murders. Lesotho has one of the highest homicide rates in the world.

