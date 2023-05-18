Massive Texas dairy farm blaze caused by engine fire in manure hauler

DIMMITT, Texas (AP) — State investigators determined that a fire and explosion at a dairy farm in the Texas Panhandle that injured one person and killed an estimated 18,000 head of cattle was an accident that started with an engine fire in a manure vacuum truck. A State Fire Marshal investigation report on the April 10 blaze says the driver of the truck tried to put out the fire and several other workers came to help but it quickly spread. The April 24 report said the investigation is closed.

