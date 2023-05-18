PGA Live Updates | Scottie Scheffler goes bogey-free and sets early target at PGA Championship

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler and Corey Conners have set an early target at the PGA Championship. Scheffler had his first bogey-free score in 51 rounds at the majors with 67. Conners made six birdies in his round. Bryson DeChambeau has reached 4 under with two holes to play. Scoring is tough even with the wind hardly a factor. But it was plenty tough for Rory McIlroy. He needed an unlikely par save to spark his round of 71. Masters champion Jon Rahm had a 76. That’s his highest opening round in a major since a 78 at the 2018 U.S. Open.

