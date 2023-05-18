Russia extends detention of US consular worker by 3 months
MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian court has extended by three months the detention of a former employee of the U.S. Consulate in Vladivostok on charges of cooperating with a foreign state. The U.S. State Department has condemned the arrest of Robert Shonov which was reported this week. He was detained in Vladivostok on the Pacific coast and brought to Moscow. The specifics of the charges haven’t been reported including Shonov’s alleged actions or what country he is suspected of cooperating with. The Russian court extended his detention on Thursday.