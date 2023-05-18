White House expected to withdraw federal appeals court nomination, in judicial defeat for Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a rare judicial defeat for President Joe Biden, the White House is expected to soon withdraw the nomination of Michael Delaney for the Boston-based 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals,. That word comes from a person familiar with Delaney’s confirmation process. Delaney’s inability to secure the necessary Democratic votes both in the Senate Judiciary Committee and on the floor is partly due to concerns over a legal brief on abortion that he signed as deputy attorney general in New Hampshire. The brief defended a parental notification law in the state. The White House is declining comment on Delaney’s status.

By SEUNG MIN KIM and MARY CLARE JALONICK Associated Press

