California governor seeks to speed up water, clean energy projects delayed by lawsuits, permits

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has pledged to fast-track hundreds of billions of dollars’ worth of construction projects throughout the state. That includes two water projects that have languished for years amid permitting delays and opposition from environmental groups. One project would build a tunnel to carry large amounts of water beneath the natural channels of the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta. The other would build a massive reservoir near the tiny community of Sites in Northern California. Newsom said his proposal would help fast-track those projects and others like them. The environmental advocacy group Restore the Delta said Newsom wants to do away with standard environmental protections.

By ADAM BEAM and TRÂN NGUYỄN Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.