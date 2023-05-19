DeSantis meets New Hampshire lawmakers, greets voters ahead of expected 2024 announcement

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has met with Republican lawmakers in New Hampshire and stopped by a local diner, where he chatted with a mom whose young son was wearing a Mickey Mouse shirt. DeSantis made the trip to the early voting state on Friday as he prepares to launch a 2024 Republican presidential campaign. His visit also comes after the New Hampshire House rejected a bill that would have required school officials to inform inquiring parents if their child was using a different name or being referred to as a different gender.

