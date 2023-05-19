Former 49ers lobbyist testifies he received illegally leaked report on team’s political influence

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The former chief lobbyist for the San Francisco 49ers has testified that a Silicon Valley city councilman illegally leaked a confidential report criticizing the team’s political influence. The San Francisco Chronicle reports Friday that Rahul Chandhok told a criminal grand jury in March that he received the report from Santa Clara City Council member Anthony Becker. Becker is accused of providing the report to Chandhok and a local news outlet ahead of its official release and then lying to the grand jury about it. He has pleaded not guilty and could face up to four years in state prison if convicted of felony perjury.

