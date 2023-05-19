Group accused of making up story about homeless vets being evicted to make room for migrants

NEW YORK (AP) — The founder of a nonprofit group has been accused of fabricating a story about homeless military veterans being evicted from a New York hotel to make room for migrants, a tale that stoked days of outrage on cable news networks. One Republican lawmaker in New York who helped spread the story is now calling for an investigation, saying he and others were duped. In brief interview with The Associated Press, the nonprofit founder who told the story about the veterans declined to say directly that it was not true, but she suggested a misunderstanding led to confusion.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.