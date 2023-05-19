LGBTQ+ group suspends Bud Light maker’s rating over handling of backlash to transgender influencer

WASHINGTON (AP) — The country’s largest advocacy group for LGBTQ+ rights has suspended its benchmark equality and inclusion rating for Anheuser-Busch . It is citing the beer company’s handling of hate-filled and transphobic backlash to its partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney last month. The Human Rights Campaign informed the Bud Light maker that it suspended the company’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index score on May 9. Eric Bloem, HRC’s senior director of programs and corporate advocacy, says HRC’s primary goal is to “bring Anheusher-Busch to the table” and work with them to help the company find “strategies to show up and reaffirm that support” for the LGBTQ+ community.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.