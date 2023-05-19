Navajo leaders seek tribal members caught up in sober-living Medicare scam in Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — Navajo leaders have unveiled an operation to find and get needed services to hundreds of tribal members they predict will soon be on the streets of metro Phoenix amid a state crackdown on Medicaid fraud that affected as many as 7,000 people recruited in recent years by illegitimate sober living homes. The operation known as Rainbow Bridge was launched in response to recent actions by the state of Arizona against more than 100 unlicensed and fraudulent sober living homes in the Phoenix metropolitan area. State officials believe the fake homes have defrauded Arizona out of hundreds of millions of dollars.

