Nevada fentanyl penalty bills have mixed results in hearings as Democrats amend proposals

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — One of two companion bills that would enhance fentanyl penalties in Nevada failed to pass after a hearing in an Assembly committee, while another was significantly altered in a last-minute shift in Nevada Democratic leadership’s plans to send fentanyl legislation to the governor’s desk. The amended legislation starts low-level trafficking charges at 28 grams of possession for fentanyl, which was formerly proposed at 4 grams. Committee hearings and back-door discussion for the bills were animated by questions over whether the legislation starting at 4 grams would repeat “war on drug” policies criminalizing low-level users. The bills were pushed by Democratic leadership but questioned by many rank-and-file Assembly members.

By GABE STERN Associated Press/Report for America

