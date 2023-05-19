Official: Suspected gang members kill Haitian policeman amid spike in violence

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Authorities in Haiti say suspected gang members have ambushed a group of policemen, set their armored vehicle on fire and killed one officer in the latest attack against Haiti’s National Police force. Police said the attack occurred late Wednesday in the community of Source Matelas. It is located north of the capital of Port-au-Prince. Police said it was a reprehensible criminal act that would not go unpunished. A video circulating on social media showed the policeman’s body while alleged gang members mention the name Izo, leader of the “5 Seconds” gang, as one of them posed with the victim.

