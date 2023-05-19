Ukraine’s president takes his diplomatic campaign against Russia to Arab summit, G7

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has addressed a summit of Arab leaders in Saudi Arabia. His appearance Friday came before what a senior official said would be a trip to Japan for a meeting with the leaders of the world’s most powerful democracies. Zelenskyy has in recent months made foreign trips to shore up diplomatic support for Ukraine’s fight against Russia’s full-scale invasion almost 15 months ago and solicit more military support. He earlier this week returned from a three-day trip to Italy, the Vatican, Germany, France and the United Kingdom. Ukraine and Russia are squaring up for a major and potentially decisive phase in the war as Kyiv prepares an expected counteroffensive.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.