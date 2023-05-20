G7 ‘outreach’ an effort to build consensus on global issues like Ukraine, China, climate change

HIROSHIMA, Japan (AP) — Leaders of the Group of Seven wealthy democracies are being joined by their counterparts from other countries during their summit in Hiroshima, Japan. From South America to South Asia, Ukraine to the South Pacific, the guests represent a carefully considered choice of countries including big emerging economies like Brazil, Indonesia and India and smaller ones like the Comoros and Cook Islands. Critics accuse the G7 of being an “elite club” of countries whose relevance as global leaders is being eclipsed by up-and-coming powers. In Hiroshima, there’s an obvious effort to expand the G7’s sway and to include voices from the so-called Global South.

By ELAINE KURTENBACH and MARI YAMAGUCHI Associated Press

