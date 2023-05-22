Erdogan wins endorsement for Turkish election runoff from third-place candidate Ogan

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The third-placed contender in the Turkish presidential elections has formally endorsed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the upcoming runoff vote to be held on May 28th. The nationalist presidential candidate Sinan Ogan, 55, emerged as a potential kingmaker after neither Erdogan nor his main challenger, opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, secured the majority needed for a first-round victory on May 14th. Ogan, a former academic who was backed by a far-right anti-migrant party, won 5.17% in the May 14 vote. His endorsement of Erdogan came days after he held a surprise meeting with the Turkish leader in Istanbul on Friday.

By SUZAN FRASER and CINAR KIPER Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.