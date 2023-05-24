Cambodian union chief who led long-running casino strike gets 2-year prison sentence
By SOPHENG CHEANG and GRANT PECK
Associated Press
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — A labor union leader who led a long-running strike against Cambodia’s biggest casino has been sentenced to two years in prison for incitement to commit a felony, while eight fellow union members received lesser terms that do not include time behind bars. Chhim Sithar, president of the union formed for workers at the NagaWorld casino in the capital, Phnom Penh, has been leading a strike that began in December 2021 in protest of mass layoffs and alleged union-busting at the casino. NagaWorld in late 2021 had dismissed 373 employees amid financial struggles related to the coronavirus pandemic. The Thursday verdict came as Cambodia prepares for a general election in July, with signs that Prime Minister Hun Sen is cracking down on his opponents.