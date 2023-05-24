Former California corrections officer charged with sexually assaulting 13 at women’s prison

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A former correctional officer at the biggest women’s prison in California has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting at least 13 inmates over the past nine years. The Madera County District Attorney’s Office announced the charges against Gregory Rodriguez on Wednesday. Rodriguez retired from the Central California Women’s Facility in Chowchilla in August after he was approached about the assaults during an internal investigation. He faces 96 counts including rape, sodomy, sexual battery and rape under color of authority. Two unidentified inmates filed lawsuits in December accusing Rodriguez of sexual assault at the prison, which holds about 2,100 inmates. It could not be determined Wednesday if Rodriguez has an attorney.

