Prosecutor: Fatal shooting of Grammy winner by police ‘reasonably necessary’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee prosecutor says the fatal shooting of a Grammy-winning sound engineer by police earlier this year was “reasonably necessary.” Nashville District Attorney General Glenn Funk said in a statement on Wednesday that the decision in January’s fatal shooting of 54-year-old Mark Capps comes after a review of a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation report, the autopsy and video evidence. A Metro Nashville Police officer killed Capps while at his home to arrest him on warrants. Police have said that Capps opened the front door armed with a pistol, and Officer Kendall Coon yelled at him to show his hands before firing.

