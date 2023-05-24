State lawmakers want children to fill labor shortages, even in bars and on school nights

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Some state lawmakers are looking to loosen child labor laws, even as the federal government cracks down on surging violations. In at least 10 states, legislators have proposed letting children work longer hours and in more hazardous occupations as a fix for labor shortages. They also say parents have the right to let their kids work, and without too much paperwork. But advocates against child exploitation are concerned by proposals allowing children to work late on school nights and serve alcohol in restaurants. Recent investigations by federal authorities found child workers exposed to dangerous conditions in meatpacking plants and automotive factories, industries that have struggled to find adult workers.

By HARM VENHUIZEN Associated Press/Report for America

