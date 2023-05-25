A public person in a private country: Tina Turner reveled in ‘normal’ life in her Swiss home

KUESNACHT, Switzerland (AP) — In her adoptive country, Tina Turner was more than just a swivel-hipped rock, R&B and pop superstar. She unapologetically moved to Switzerland for its discretion and calm, carrying her very public persona into a very private country. She relished her life as a Swiss citizen — and the feeling was mutual. Mourners laid flowers and candles Thursday outside the gate of her lakeside villa in Kuesnacht, southeast of Zurich, where she lived for decades with her German music-producer husband Erwin Bach until her death on Wednesday. It was an understated tribute — reflective of the Swiss discretion that had drawn her to the rich Alpine country in the first place.

By BORIS HEGER and ARND WIEGMANN Associated Press

