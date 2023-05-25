East Texas teenager charged with murder in killings of parents and siblings

NASH, Texas (AP) — Authorities in east Texas have jailed an 18-year-old man on capital murder charges in the shootings of his parents, sister and brother. It happened in the small town of Nash, Texas, where officers responding to reports that a man had harmed his family and was threatening to kill himself found Cesar Olalde barricaded inside a home on Tuesday. They were told that multiple people were dead inside. The officers persuaded Olalde to surrender and then found the bodies of his parents, Reuben Olalde and Aida Garcia, older sister Lisbet Olalde and younger brother Oliver Olalde in a bathroom. Olale is jailed in Bowie County on $10 million bond. His listed defense attorney didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

