George Floyd death anniversary: Reckoning with police violence in limbo

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police was three years ago today, and the fervent protests that erupted around the world in response, seemed like the catalyst needed for a nationwide reckoning on racism in policing. Along with a few other cities, Minneapolis has issued bans on chokeholds and neck restraints, and restrictions on no-knock warrants. But activist calls to defund the police, and to hold officers accountable have mostly failed. The killing of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police earlier this year underscored just how long it’s taking to achieve meaningful change. There will be a candlelight vigil Thursday at George Floyd Square.

By AARON MORRISON and STEVE KARNOWSKI Associated Press

